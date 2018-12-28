Chris Brown faces criminal charges for owning exotic monkey

hollywood

American singer-songwriter Chris Brown was charged with two criminal counts for owning an exotic monkey

Chris Brown

American singer-songwriter Chris Brown was charged with two criminal counts for owning an exotic monkey. The Los Angeles City Attorney charged the 'Forever' singer on Wednesday for having a restricted species without a valid permit. Each of the counts carries a maximum sentence of six months in prison, reports TMZ.

According to People, Patrick Foy, the captain with the California Department of Fish and Wildlife, visited Brown¿s home in January, after obtaining a search warrant. While the singer was not home at the time, the monkey was relinquished from his house. Following which, The California Department of Fish and Wildlife filed their evidence with the LA City Attorney, who then filed the charges.

This is not the first time the singer has found himself in a legal soup. In 2009, the Grammy winner was sentenced to five years probation in addition to 180 days of community labour, after he was found guilty of beating then-girlfriend Rihanna.

