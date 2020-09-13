Chris Evans accidentally leaks explicit photo, Mark Ruffalo reacts

Captain America star Chris Evans became talk of the town after he appeared to post and delete an explicit picture. His Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo sees a silver lining. Evans had posted a video of him playing "Heads Up" with his friends but when the video ended and went back to his gallery, it was a different head that appeared on his preview, reports etcanada.com.

Among the pictures and videos was one of his "big Mack truck", as rappers Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion would put it.

Another picture of himself had the caption "Guard your p***y". Evans quickly realised his mistake and deleted the Instagram story but not before netizens noticed it.

One wrote: "Chris evans leaking chris evans nudes is the highlight of my saturday." Another wrote: "Anthony mackie calling chris evans."

Responding to the leak, Ruffalo tweeted: "Bro, while Trump is in office there is NOTHING you could possibly do to embarrass yourself. See...silver lining."

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever