Chris Gayle and daughter Kris get 'sketched'

Swashbuckling West Indies batsman Chris Gayle shares sketch of himself and daughter Kris on social media

West Indies swashbuckling batsman Chris Gayle shared these sketches of himself and daughter Kris with his 1.6m Instagram followers on Saturday. He captioned the pictures: "Top work, Sketch! #Natural & #Beauty."

Last week, Chris Gayle joined Hashim Amla and Sachin Tendulkar as only the third batsman in the history of ODI cricket to score centuries against 11 different countries, as the West Indies defeated the UAE by 60 runs in their opening group A fixture of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2018. Gayle smashed 11 sixes and seven fours in an electrifying 91-ball 123.

In January's IPL auction, Chris Gayle was bought by Kings XI Punjab in the third round for Rs 2 crore amidst a round of applause from all the participating team owners.

Gayle played for the Royal Challengers Bangalore from 2011 to 2017 after spending the first three seasons of the competition with Kolkata Knight Riders. He managed to score just 200 runs in the last IPL for Royal Challenger Bangalore, who finished at the bottom of the eight-team table with just three wins.

