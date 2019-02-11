Chris Hemsworth hosts a send off party for Dhaka co-star Rudraksh Jaiswal

hollywood

As Dhaka shoot draws to a close, Chris Hemsworth hosts send-off bash for child artiste Rudraksh Jaiswal

Jaiswal with Randeep Hooda

With the shoot of Chris Hemsworth's Dhaka nearing its end, the film's team had an early wrap-up party over the weekend. The bash doubled up as a send-off party for child artiste Rudraksh Jaiswal, who plays a pivotal part in the drama.



Chris Hemsworth. Pic/AFP

A unit member said, "Chris has forged a deep bond with Rudraksh, and wanted the perfect send-off for him. He has invited him to his home in Australia as well." Jaiswal says that the past months of shooting across India and Thailand has been a cherished experience. "This film made me richer as an actor. Now, I'm looking forward to reuniting with Chris sir during the promotions."

