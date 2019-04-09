Chris Hemsworth reveals he would love to play the fictional role of 007

hollywood

There have been a number of different actors tipped to play 007, including his Thor co-actors, Idris Elba, and Tom Hiddleston

Chris Hemsworth

Thor star Chris Hemsworth has revealed that he would "love to" play fictional character James Bond after Daniel Craig has called time on his stint as the coveted spy. The actor, 35, expressed his interest in the role in an interview with an international magazine after the publication pointed out that his critically acclaimed performance as British Formula One driver James Hunt made him a perfect candidate.

He explained, "When we were shooting Rush, someone had said that [I could be Bond], and I thought, 'Cool, if this is my audition tape, then great'. I don't think you'll ever meet anyone who doesn't want to have a crack at James Bond. I'd love to do it." There have been a number of different actors tipped to play 007, including his Thor co-actors, Idris Elba, and Tom Hiddleston.

Last year, the actor, who has named his daughter India, was in the country to shoot for his Netflix project "Dhaka". He shot in Ahmedabad and Mumbai.

"Beyond thankful for the kindness and generosity that the people of India have extended to us while making our little film here," Hemsworth had posted on Instagram along with three photographs in which he is surrounded by fans, especially children.

At the moment, he is looking forward to the release of Marvel Studios' Avengers: Endgame, which is slated to open in India on April 26.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates