Chris Hemsworth, Taika Waititi meet for 'Thor: Love and Thunder' script reading

'Thor' actor Chris Hemsworth on Monday shared a picture of filmmaker Taika Waititi and revealed that the team had recently met for the script meeting of their upcoming film 'Thor: Love and Thunder.' Terming the first script meeting of the film as "terrific," the 'Extraction' actor had taken to Instagram to share a picture of Waititi sleeping as he is seen wrapped in sheets.

"Terrific first script meeting for "Thor Love and Thunder" with our ever fearless leader Taika Waititi," he wrote in the caption. Hemsworth went on to talk about how his notes left the 'Jojo Rabbit,' filmmaker rolling himself into a "tight cocoon."

"My notes were so detailed and intense that the only way for Taika to fully absorb them was to roll himself into a tight cocoon and bake in the endless possibilities of where the film will take us," he wrote in the caption.

"The bloke in the background was equally riveted by my storytelling prowess. @taikawaititi #thorloveandthunder @marvel," he added.

When 'Thor: Love and Thunder' was revealed to fans at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con, director Taika Waititi confirmed that Natalie Portman, who played Thor's love interest, Jane Foster, would return to the franchise and wield the powerful hammer.

In the Marvel comic books, Jane took a spin as a new female Thor when the original hero became unworthy to hold the magical hammer and own the title.

The new film in the 'Thor' franchise is slated for February 11, 2022.

