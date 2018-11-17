Chris Pratt may star in The Saint reboot

hollywood

The 1997 film, directed by Phillip Noyce and starring Val Kilmer, is based on Leslie Charteris' book series

Chris Pratt

Actor Chris Pratt is in early talks to star in the reboot of espionage thriller The Saint. The 1997 film, directed by Phillip Noyce and starring Val Kilmer, is based on Leslie Charteris' book series. The character of Simon Templar, also known as The Saint, is a high tech thief and master of disguise that becomes the anti-hero while paradoxically living in the underworld of international industrial theft and espionage.

Paramount Pictures is talking to the Avengers: Infinity War star for the reboot, but a deal is yet to be made, reported Vareity.

The studio had secured a deal for book series rights in 2016 and has set up a producing deal with Lorenzo di Bonaventura with the goal of starting an action franchise. Charteris' book series has been adapted multiple times.

Former Bond star Roger Moore starred in a popular long-running British TV series during the 1960s.

