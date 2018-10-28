Search

Chris Rock may direct Kevin Hart in Co-Parenting

Oct 28, 2018, 16:52 IST | IANS

Chris Rock is in negotiations to direct Kevin Hart in the comedy Co-Parenting

Chris Rock is in negotiations to direct Kevin Hart in the comedy Co-Parenting. The project by Universal is based on an original idea by Rock and Hart, Variety reported. Black-ish writer Yamara Taylor will pen the script.

If the deal is cracked, Hart will play a stay-at-home father who raises the children while his CEO wife serves as the breadwinner and finds himself in turmoil when his wife decides to ditch him, leading to a bitter divorce and custody battle. Hart, Rock, Will Packer and John Cheng will co-produce along with James Lopez. Executive vice-president of production Kristin Lowe will oversee production on behalf of Universal.

