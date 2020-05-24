Chris Woakes: We will find ways to shine the ball without saliva

England all-rounder Chris Woakes feels banning the use of saliva on balls will not be an issue as bowlers will eventually find other ways to shine the ball. Earlier this week, the ICC Cricket Committee recommended a ban on the use of saliva to shine the ball owing to the COVID-19 pandemic. Woakes feels applying saliva on the ball is a habit and it will take some practice to get rid of it when cricket resumes.

"Moving forward you're going to have remind yourself that you can't use those things to shine the ball," Woakes was quoted as saying by Wisden. Woakes said the bowlers' job will become harder without the use of saliva on the ball. "Don't get me wrong, you can shine the ball without saliva and sweat, it probably just doesn't have the same effect. You might have to work a little bit harder on rubbing on the trousers," he said.

"We will find ways to shine the ball, whether that's being a little bit more aggressive on the shining side of things. I'm sure we will find a way of getting some shine into that ball and making sure it does move off the straight," he added.

