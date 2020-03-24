Search

Chrissy Teigen opens up on her childbirth pangs

Published: Mar 24, 2020, 08:50 IST | IANS |

"They had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stitching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for three months. so yeah. the swab, I bet it's super rough," Chrissy wrote on Twitter.

Chrissy Teigen/picture courtesy: Chrissy Teigen's Instagram account
Model Chrissy Teigen reveals she did not have a smooth birthing experience.

"My vagina was ripped to my a****le giving birth to Luna. I had a vaga****le. f**k your swab pain.

"They had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stitching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for three months. so yeah. the swab, I bet it's super rough," Teigen wrote on Twitter.

She also recalled suffering from depression post giving birth to her daughter Luna, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It happened three months after giving birth to Luna. It was a sad existence. There were no highs. It was a flatline of life for a few months. You hear these horror stories of people not seeing their child as theirs, or wanting to hurt them, and I never felt that way. That's why I put off getting it checked as I hated myself, not my child," she added.

