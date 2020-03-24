Chrissy Teigen opens up on her childbirth pangs

Model Chrissy Teigen reveals she did not have a smooth birthing experience.

"My vagina was ripped to my a****le giving birth to Luna. I had a vaga****le. f**k your swab pain.

"They had to put a garbage bag at the end of the bed to collect my blood before stitching me up, where I then had to pee using a water bottle as a pain fountain for three months. so yeah. the swab, I bet it's super rough," Teigen wrote on Twitter.

my vagina was ripped to my asshole giving birth to Luna. I had a vagasshole. fuck your swab pain. https://t.co/AGBZD9WTmq — christine teigen (@chrissyteigen) March 23, 2020

She also recalled suffering from depression post giving birth to her daughter Luna, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

"It happened three months after giving birth to Luna. It was a sad existence. There were no highs. It was a flatline of life for a few months. You hear these horror stories of people not seeing their child as theirs, or wanting to hurt them, and I never felt that way. That's why I put off getting it checked as I hated myself, not my child," she added.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates