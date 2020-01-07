Christian Bale in talks to join 'Thor: Love and Thunder'

Hollywood star Christian Bale is in negotiations to join Marvel Cinematic Universe with a pivotal role in Thor: Love and Thunder.

If the deal closes, the film will mark Bale's return to the superhero genre eight years after he concluded Christopher Nolan's Batman trilogy with The Dark Knight Rises. It's unclear what role the 45-year-old actor would be playing in the film, reported Variety. Thor: Ragnarok filmmaker Taika Waititi is directing the fourth movie in the franchise, with Chris Hemsworth reprising his titular superhero and Natalie Portman returning as Jane Foster.

The film will also feature Tessa Thompson's Valkyrie. Waititi revealed last week that the pre-production of the film will start in April and the team will start shooting from August in Australia. Marvel Studios or parent company Disney have not responded to the report yet.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever