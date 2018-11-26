Christian Bale: India's got a world within itself

hollywood

Christian Bale talks of exploring Delhi, Agra, Jaipur and Mumbai, with his family in tow

Academy Award-winning Hollywood actor Christian Bale, who is currently in the country, says India has got a world within itself. This is not Bale's maiden visit to the country. He visited India in 2011 as part of promotions of The Dark Knight Rises. Certain sections of the film were shot in Rajasthan.

This time around, he is here with his family. "I had been here in 2011 in Jodhpur, Rajasthan... but now I have brought my family here. We have been here for four days. We travelled through Delhi, Agra [and] Jaipur, and just arrived here in Mumbai. We have seen tiny parts of this incredible country, which has got a world within itself."

The actor, who is here for the world première of Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle, has lent his voice to the character of the friendly panther, Bagheera. The film, directed by actor Andy Serkis, explores the darker side of author Rudyard Kipling's classic tale.

Prod the actor on if he ever contemplated taking a break from acting and he says, "You have got to walk away from films... Acting doesn't lead to better acting. I am one who [loves] working, and not working, and then start working. I love working."

