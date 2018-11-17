Christian Bale to meet Bollywood stars on Mumbai trip

hollywood

He will be accompanied by director Andy Serkis and co-stars Freida Pinto and Rohan Chand who plays Mowgli

Christian Bale

Christian Bale will be in Mumbai for the world premiere of Mowgli: Legend Of The Jungle on November 25. He will be accompanied by director Andy Serkis and co-stars Freida Pinto and Rohan Chand who plays Mowgli. Bale essays the character of Bagheera, the black panther.



Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit Nene

The Hollywood star is slated to be in the city for 48 hours. He is said to be staying at a Juhu five-star hotel. Though the itinerary for The Dark Knight Rises (2012) star is being chalked out, there's talk that he will interact with Bollywood actors who've dubbed for the Hindi version of the film, which include Abhishek Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff. This is the first time the world premiere of a Hollywood film is being held in the country.

The trailer of Mowgli is distinguishing itself from Favreau's 2016 adaptation, which minted 966 million dollars globally. "People are so used to the 1968 (Disney animated version). This is trying to delve into Kipling's book and the journey for Mowgli as an outsider trying to find his identity," Serkis said at CinemaCon last month.

