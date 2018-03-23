Christina Hendricks' love for trauma

The Strangers: Prey At Night director Johannes Roberts says actress Christina Hendricks wanted to do all the trauma scenes in the horror film



"The Strangers: Prey At Night" director Johannes Roberts says actress Christina Hendricks wanted to do all the trauma scenes in the horror film. The movie revolves around a family's road trip which takes a dangerous turn when they reach a secluded mobile home park to stay with some relatives. They are attacked by three masked psychopaths, and is about how the family tries to survive the episode.

The sequel to "The Strangers", which released in 2008, is being brought to India by PVR Pictures. "The cast of 'Strangers...' is phenomenal and I feel lucky, Christina was the first one to sign on and she was just the massive fan of the first one," Roberts said in a statement.

"She just wanted to do the all the trauma and that was what it was all about her and she was great, she just freaked herself out actually in one scene," he added. "The Strangers: Prey at Night" also stars Bailee Madison, Martin Henderson and Lewis Pullman. It will open in India on Friday.

