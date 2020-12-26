Search

Christmas 2020: How sports stars celebrated the season of Santa!

Updated: 26 December, 2020 11:40 IST | A correspondent |

Sporting stars get into festive spirit as they celebrate Christmas with loved ones or miss having them around

PV Sindhu: "Merry Christmas."

Dinesh Karthik

Dinesh Karthik (with wife Dipika): "Merry Christmas to all of you! May you stay surrounded by loved ones & the feeling of happiness always!"

Rohit Sharma Wife Ritika and daughter

Rohit Sharma (Wife Ritika and daughter): "Merry Christmas to all. Happy holidays! Miss you guys @ritssajdeh."

Erin Holland

Erin Holland (with fiance Ben Cutting): "I bloody miss you tonight @cuttsy_31 . Shout out to everyone who's away from their loved ones this #Christmas . Look after each other."

Kuldeep Yadav

Kuldeep Yadav: "#MerryChristmas."

Robin Uthappa

Robin Uthappa (with wife Shheethal and son): "Merry Christmas from the Uthappas #merrychristmas."

Caroline Wozniacki

Caroline Wozniacki (with husband David Lee): "Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays to everyone!"

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo (with partner Georgina Rodriguez and four kids): "We wish you a Merry Christmas!! Full of love, health and happiness."

Sachin Tendulkar

Sachin Tendulkar: "Merry Christmas everyone! Christmas has always been about togetherness & giving. Let's make it special for the people around us, even in the smallest of ways. Have a blessed one. #christmas."

Ivan Rakitic

Ivan Rakitic (with wife Raquel and daughters): "The Rakitic-Mauri family wishes you a Merry Christmas! #Christmas."

Neymar Jr

Neymar Jr (with son Davi and family): "Great Family."

Mo Salah

Mo Salah (with wife Magi and kids): "#MerryChristmas."

First Published: 26 December, 2020 11:02 IST

