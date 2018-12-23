Christmas: For us, it's just about the food, says Dino Morea

sunday-mid-day

Dino Morea talks about his favourites Christmas memories

I was born and brought up in Bengaluru, and the one Christmas tradition my family has always followed is to have an elaborate lunch or dinner, at times even breakfast. Along with my two brothers and parents, lots of friends and the extended family joins in, and eventually there are 15-20 people around the table.

I shifted to Mumbai when I was 19, and today all of us brothers stay in Bandra. My parents come down from Bengaluru for Christmas. There is a lot of non-vegetarian food and wine and we often end up cooking. My elder brother, Nicolo, is the restaurateur and he often makes a turkey. As you can see, Christmas is mostly about food! There are also a lot of sweets - usually plum cake, made with plums soaked in alcohol for months, which is my mother's recipe.

In the days leading up to the grand feast, friends and family set up the tree over many glasses of wine, which often leads us to being so tipsy that we can't see the tree anymore! My favourite memory is of the parties in Bengaluru when I was younger, and they just never ended, and went on till morning. Also, I miss the Christmas balls that used to happen at the different clubs. This festival is all about dancing, and more dancing.

How to celebrate Christmas: I live on St Leo's Road, which is close to St Andrew's Church. This is a great street to walk on, as every home is lit up, and the decorations are beautiful.

