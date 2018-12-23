Christmas: Take vacations to acquaint myself with other Xmas traditions, says Savio Lobo

sunday-mid-day

Christmas has an important place in my heart, even though I do not see it is as a festival or a season. Since my father passed away just a few days before Christmas, on December 23, the time is also a gentle reminder of him.

Being brought up by my grandmother and mother, the day is an extremely positive and loving memory of my younger past, which has evolved into my present - taking vacations with my entire family during the Christmas week and visiting countries with lesser known traditions of Christmas. Till now, we have visited countries on the eastern side of Asia like Vietnam, Thailand, Hong Kong and Sri Lanka, and their Christmas traditions are unique. If we are in Mumbai for Christmas, we usually have a huge family lunch, which is followed by gifting each other.

As a schoolboy who studied at St Xavier's School, Fort, I was part of the choir that sang for the midnight mass. Some days before Christmas, we used to sing carols from a beautifully bedecked vehicle that went around different parts of the neighbourhood to spread the message of peace and joy. It would also include collecting money from different families in the neighbourhood, which would be used to help the underprivileged. As a young adult, I would visit Mother Teresa's home every Christmas, and sing and play songs for the children and celebrate the time with them; it's a tradition I would love other people to follow as well.

How to celebrate Christmas: Spend time with the underprivileged.

