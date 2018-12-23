Christmas: We would drive in a Maruti 800 to the church, says Vikrant Massey

sunday-mid-day

Bollywood actor Vikrant Massey shares fond memories of Christmas from his childhood and more...

Vikrant Massey with friend and family

Vikrant Massey

Actor

Roman Catholic

Grew up in Versova

I was not able to celebrate Christmas last year with my family in Mumbai due to a busy shooting schedule, so I am really looking forward to being with them this year. I have fond memories of the festival from childhood. As kids, my brother and I would excitedly wake up on Christmas day at 6.30 am and go to the famous Cathedral Church of Mumbai with the rest of the family.



Vikrant Massey

My paternal side of the family follows Christianity; so for them, following all religious festivities is important. From wine drinking to cake eating, everyone enthusiastically participates in all activities. My father, however, was a little different from the rest. He didn't particularly follow anything, but Christmas was the once-in-a-year ritual that had to be done.

I remember we used to have a Maruti 800 car in which we drove to church. But after that car was gone, we would take a cab that accommodated our family. The cab driver knew my father closely so we would only use his vehicle to go around in the city.

Of course, attending mass was important. The Reverend of the church was a family friend so we would always be invited to his place for a sumptuous meal later. Back then, we would also make a small crib in the house. This year, we will have a Christmas tree. My girlfriend usually shops for all the decorations.

How to celebrate Christmas: Linking Road offers the best decorative items

Also read: Christmas: Dug into the chicken roast at Candies, says actor Erica Fernandes

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates