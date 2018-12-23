Christmas: Dug into the chicken roast at Candies, says actor Erica Fernandes

sunday-mid-day

Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2 actress Erica Fernandes shares her favourite Christmas memories and more...

Erica with her dog Champ on Christmas

Erica Fernandes

Actor

Mangalorean

Roman Catholic

The best times growing up was that idea of waiting for Santa to come, and put gifts under the Christmas tree. The whole drill of coming back from midnight mass, and having that excitement looking for the gifts was the best memory. Today, it's obviously a family affair for us, and we have lunch or dinner together, spend time together, which we usually don't get to do. We then decorate the house, and special dishes are prepared for Christmas, especially sweets that I love.

We always make pork dishes like sorpotel and vindaloo, and family and friends that live around in the society come over. I always make it a point to go to Candies in Bandra to eat their pork or chicken roast. I also see Christmas as a day I can make a resolution, that I plan to stick with. This time, it will be to use social media more next year, because I want to interact with my fans more.

How to celebrate Christmas: I love going to the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel in Colaba to listen to the carols and enjoy their decorations

