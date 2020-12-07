Christmassy mode on for Inaaya Naumi Kemmu!

Festive preparations have begun at Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's home. Daughter Inaaya Naumi, with a little help from dad, decorated the Christmas tree. The tot also drew elf portraits, which she placed around it. Khan provided a glimpse of the two at work and posted, "Et voilà... Christmas vibes." Inaaya and cousin Taimur will be waiting for Santa Claus.

Inaaya Naumi Kemmu, Soha Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu are always seen celebrating the festivals with much fervour. From Halloween, Independence Day, Raksha Bandhan or any other occasion, the Kemmu family is always up for the fun moments shared by the entire family.

As Christmas is just around the corner, B-townies are all set to celebrate the season of holidays. Speaking of Inaaya, the tiny little girl turned three this year, and she is already paparazzi's favourite. The baby girl is often seen with her mother, strolling the streets of the city.

Inaaya and Taimur share a beautiful brother-sister bond, and both the mothers - Soha and Kareena have confessed this time and again. In an interview earlier, the actress shared, "Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster."

Soha Ali Khan further continued, "We want Taimur and Inaaya to spend time with each other, they have to interact with kids their age. Inaaya is two-and-a-half years old and Taimur is just nine months older than her. Under normal circumstances, they would have been going to school and learning from their classmates.

The actress concluded, "But, since that's not possible, we decided to have a family reunion and luckily, we all stay close by. Inaaya listens to Taimur a lot, she tries to copy whatever he does and wants to be faster than him. As they say, when you have an older sibling, you try and learn faster."

