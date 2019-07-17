Chronology of building collapse incidents and other mishaps in Mumbai. See Photos

national

Following is a summary of incidents of building collapse and accidents involving infrastructure in the country's financial capital and its satellite towns in the last few years

Pic/Suresh Karkera

In the wake of the recent building collapse in Dongri which killed nearly 13 people and left several injured, following is a summary of incidents of building collapse and accidents involving infrastructure in Mumbai and its satellite towns in the last few years.

April 4, 2013: An unauthorized under-construction building collapsed near Mumbra in neighbouring Thane, killing 74 people, including 18 children



Pic courtesy/AFP



September 27, 2013: A four-storey Babu Genu Market building housing civic body employees collapsed killing 61 people and leaving 32 injured



Representational image

July 26, 2017: A four- storey Sai Siddhi apartment in suburban Ghatkopar collapsed killing 17 people and injuring 22. Local Shiv Sena leader arrested for allegedly carrying out structural changes on the ground floor which led to the collapse.





September 1, 2017: A 117-year-old five-storey Husaini Building collapsed in Bhendi Bazar in South Mumbai killing 33 people



Pics/Pradeep Dhivar



September 27, 2017: 23 railway commuters killed and 39 injured in stampede on a foot overbridge at then Elphinstone Road railway station.





July 28, 2018: A part of the 47-year-old Gokhale Road Bridge in suburban Andheri collapsed on the rail track below killing two passengers



Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi



December 23, 2018: A ground-plus two chawl built by the state-run agency Mhada collapsed in suburban Goregaon killing three people and leaving six injured



Representational image

March 15, 2019: A foot overbridge outside the iconic CSMT railway station collapsed killing six people and leaving 30 injured





July 2, 2019: 29 dead and 70 injured after a compound wall collapses on a slum in suburban Malad



An old man sits under his broken umbrella amid the ruins of his home after a compound wall collapsed due to heavy rainfall at Ambedkar Nagar, Malad, on Tuesday. Pic/Satej Shinde



July 16, 2019: At least 13 killed as a building collapses in south Mumbai's Dongri area



Pic courtesy/Suresh Karkera

With inputs from PTI

