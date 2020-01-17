Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey celebrate 22 years of togetherness

Chunky Panday and Bhavana Pandey, who tied the knot on January 17, 1998, celebrate 22 years of togetherness today on January 17. First, let's talk about the husband's wish for the wife. Taking to his Instagram account, he posted an adorable photo that's all about love.

Taking to his Instagram account, he wrote- Happy happy Anniversary my everything. 22 years. Bhavana replied with two hearts.

Have a look at the post right here:

Happy happy Anniversary my Dearest Everything 22 years

Next in line was Ananya Panday, who shared a throwback picture of her parents and it's a perfect nostalgic rush for her fans and her parents too. She wrote- my happy place, followed by the hashtag #22YearsOfLoveAndLoveAnove. Here it is:

my happy place #22YearsOfLoveAndLoveAndLove

Chunky commented on the photo by saying- Jab mom and I Met, and Bhavana commented with three hearts.

We all know how close Ananya is to her parents and they have always been there for her. Today, as Ananya is the rising star of Bollywood, her parents would indeed be proud and elated. And as far as her work front is concerned, she's gearing up for three films.

The first one being Khaali Peeli with Ishaan Khatter that's all set to release on June 12, which will be followed by a film with Shakun Batra starring Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. She also has a film with Saif Ali Khan coming up soon.

As far as Chunky Panday is concerned, he had a fantastic 2019 as both Saaho and Housefull 4 did extremely well at the box-office.

