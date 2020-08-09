Chunky Panday: We did the COVID-19 test before we resumed shoot for Abhay 2

While Chunky Panday has been deemed perfect for comedy, especially after the Housefull series, the actor wants to explore other genres. Making his web debut with the Kunal Kemmu-starrer Abhay 2, the actor hopes the thriller garners more eyeballs and subsequent offers in the future.

Not new to the negative space, Panday says his character in the eight-part series, while negative is "three-dimensional". "I did my first negative role in Begum Jaan [2017], then in Saaho [2019], but my character in Abhay 2 is in a different zone," says the actor explaining that his character may seem normal like "sweet uncle", but not when it comes to feeding his cannibal instinct.

Panday confesses that the outdoor shoot of the Zee5 series made him jittery at first. "The first day when I went on to the set, I was worried [of contracting the virus], because I've been holed up at home for five months. It was initially scary to suddenly step out, but then I got used to it. I shot my scenes in Nasik and managed to wrap up work in two days," says the actor, insisting that all the necessary precautions were taken. "We did the COVID-19 test before we resumed shoot. Our rooms were constantly sanitised, while we wore masks all the time. The production team ensured a smooth functioning with required safety measures."

However, that's not all that has the actor anxious. Panday has been fretting over daughter Ananya resuming shoots, too.

"She is going to start shooting for ads and other things soon. Of course, I am worried for her, but we have to accept that this is the new normal."

