Chunky Panday's wife Bhavana had tested positive for COVID, but is fine now

A Bandra birdie chirps to say that ahead of a travel plan, Bhavana Panday did a routine COVID-19 test. To her surprise, she tested positive. As she was asymptomatic, she quarantined at home and is fine now. Chunky Panday's wife is looking forward to the web series, Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, in which she features with pals, Seema Khan, Maheep Kapoor and Neelam Kothari.

Bhavana Pandey is currently trending on social media, thanks to her upcoming Netflix show Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. In the show, Maheep Kapoor, Neelam Kothari, Seema Khan and Bhavana Pandey will give a glimpse of their homes and lives, giving a sneak peek into what it takes to be oh-so-fabulous. The show is set to premiere on November 27, 2020.

Coming back to Bhavna, she married actor Chunky Panday in January 1998. The couple has two daughters, Ananya Panday and Rysa Panday. Ananya made her Bollywood debut in 2019, with Karan Johar's Student Of The Year 2, which also starred Tiger Shroff and Tara Sutaria. Ananya also had Pati Patni Aur Woh is the same year. She was last seen in Ishaan Khatter-starrer Khaali Peeli. Ananya will be next seen in Vijay Deverakonda's next, which is a bilingual film. She also has Shakun Batra's yet-untiled film alongside Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi.

