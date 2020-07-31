Churails' power packed trailer makes a strong point on misogyny

ZEE5 received augmentative response and love from media and fans alike after the recent announced of 'CHURAILS', the very first Zindagi Original. Soon after, netizens shared positive comments and reactions on the poster and now ZEE5 launched the trailer of the most awaited web series 'CHURAILS' on social media, check it out!

Check out the trailer here:

The trailer depicts a strong and unconventional narrative packed with gripping and exciting moments of four women from different backgrounds with their unique stories. CHURAILS narrates the story of four self-proclaimed churails who come together to open a covert detective agency hidden under the shop Halal Designs. They set a path to expose cheating husbands amongst the city's elite. As their operations expand, they come to be the saviors of abused, harassed and mistreated women. The fast-paced storyline covers myriad issues such as child abuse, sexism, domination of class and race.

"'CHURAILS' is a story of four strong women characters but it depicts what each and every woman deals with - not just in a particular country but globally. These characters have empowered us and I'm sure even the ones who watch it will feel the same connect. We're glad that it's going to be seen by people worldwide!" expressed Yasra Rizvi

"Batool had me at hello. She was cool, fearless and unflinching. She was the friend I'd want to get me out of trouble. And get me out of trouble she did. Playing her has empowered me in lasting ways. We're in the business of entertainment, I know, but this sisterhood of Churails, playing this part is my way of telling women that I'm here and I have their back. We're all still living in some version of classic Greek tragedy but these Trojan women are going to kick ass." expressed Nimran Bucha

"Churails is about having a realisation of what all you can do as a woman. It gives an understanding, insight, awareness, and complete realness of life through the characters and the story. The story is very well written and fabulously directed by Asim Abbasi, he literally took our breath away with his work. It has been an amazing feeling to be part of the super revolutionary change that this project is going to bring. I think Pakistani media will certainly change after Churails. Churails as a show has a lot of caliber and details to catch eyeballs at the international level. I would like to thank Zee5, Zee5 Global and Zindagi official that has given Churails a cherry on top. It was a fabulous journey to be a part of."expressed Sarwat Gilani

"Playing Zubaida has been a personal milestone of my career. She taught me the value of being a protector, the importance of sisterhood and she is, in essence, a fearless warrior who is so compassionate that seeing other women in jeopardy keeps her up at night." Expressed Mehar Bano

'CHURAILS' will break stereotypes, and challenge the hypocrisy of patriarchal societies. Directed by critically acclaimed director, Asim Abbasi, 'CHURAILS' brings together a talented ensemble cast led by Sarwat Gilani, Nimra Bucha, Mehar Bano and Yasra Rizvi for this power-packed narrative.

'CHURAILS' is set to premiere on ZEE5 on 11th August.

