Churchgate-bound train skips Jogeshwari halt

Representation pic

Commuters in a Churchgate-bound semi-fast local train were taken aback when it skipped a halt at Jogeshwari station early on Friday morning. The train, which had started from Borivli, was scheduled to stop at Jogeshwari at 10.40 am.

A senior railway official said that just before Jogeshwari, the train got diverted to the fast track, and that is what might have led to the confusion. By the time motorman Rajguru and guard R K Singh realised the goof-up, the train had already passed the platform. Confirming the incident, Western Railway’s chief public relations officer Ravindra Bhakar said a departmental inquiry had been ordered.

Rail services to get affected tomorrow

Work on remodelling the railway yard and commissioning a new route relay interlocking system, will affect services on the trans-harbour line of the Central Railway section from 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday. Trains won’t run on both the up and down harbour lines between Vashi and Belapur stations and trans-harbour lines between Turbhe and Nerul stations. Special suburban trains will be run between CSMT-Vashi and Panvel-Belapur during the block period.

