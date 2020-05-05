Cine bodies working in tandem to facilitate smooth resumption of shoot from July

The movie industry may have ground to a halt owing to the suspension of shoots in mid-March and the subsequent lockdown. Behind the scenes though, the cine bodies are working in tandem to facilitate a smooth resumption of shoots when the time is right. As the first step of the process, the Producers' Guild has drawn up a list of preventive measures that can be followed by the cast and crew on set.

Members of the Cine & TV Artistes Association (CINTAA) and Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) were expected to examine the guidelines in a virtual meeting on Monday evening. Ahead of the meeting, Amit Behl, president, CINTAA, told mid-day, "After our meeting [with FWICE], we will require all stakeholders [including Indian Film & Television Producers' Council, Indian Motion Pictures Producers' Association and Western India Film Producers' Association] to decide the standard operating procedure. After we arrive at a consensus, we will approach the Information & Broadcasting ministry and the Labour Ministry for a final clearance on the guidelines."



A snapshot of the document submitted by Producers' Guild

In the document (a copy of which is in possession of mid-day), the Siddharth Roy Kapur-led organisation has recommended the adoption of several safety measures, including the cast and crew having to provide the result of their swab test before reporting on the set, and contactless temperature checks of the unit every morning. It has also stressed the need for a doctor and nurse on set for the first three months since resumption of shoots.

BN Tiwari, president, FWICE, stated that the bodies have tentatively pencilled in on July to resume work. "Film shoots can't begin before July because stars will not take [health] risks. The shoot of films produced by Boney Kapoor [Maidaan] and Sanjay Leela Bhansali [Gangubai Kathiawadi] have been put on hold. They understand that they cannot put lives at risk." Ashok Dubey, general secretary, FWICE, added, "We will also broach the subject of insurance for our workers, at the meeting."



Siddharth Roy Kapur

New rules at work

. Actors will be requested to do their makeup and styling at home, and report to set with only one staff member ideally

. Producers will be requested to allocate four masks per crew member for a 12-hour shoot

. Avoid hiring crew members who are above 60 years of age for the first three months of shoot

