Cinema owners cancel Bhavesh Joshi shows; allot them to Veere Di Wedding

Dismal opening of Harshvardhan's Bhavesh Joshi compels cinema owners to cancel shows, allot them to Veere Di Wedding



The verdict on the box-office clash between the Kapoor siblings - Sonam K Ahuja and Harshvardhan - is out. While Sonam's Veere Di Wedding has collected Rs 36 crore over its opening weekend, Bhavesh Joshi Superhero - Harshvardhan's second outing after his debut Mirziya (2016) - has turned out to be a damp squib at the box office. With the vigilante drama garnering a measly Rs 1 crore in the first three days, many theatre owners have apparently cancelled its shows, allotting them to the female-centric movie instead.



As per reports, the Vikramaditya Motwane-directed film had opened in approximately 1,000 screens across the country. However, discouraged by the lack of footfalls over the first weekend, come Monday morning, cinema owners were quick to reassign the shows to other releases. The screenings of Bhavesh Joshi Superhero have apparently dropped by 30 to 40 per cent across the country.

An official from a leading multiplex, on request of anonymity, says, "The morning shows of Bhavesh Joshi have been cancelled as we hardly had any audience opting for it. We have added more shows of Veere Di Wedding instead."

Trade expert Amod Mehra says, "I don't think it was a wise decision to release the film with Veere Di Wedding. The film has failed to connect with the audience. Many shows have been cancelled across the country."

Mehra adds that previous releases, including Parmanu: The Story Of Pokhran, Raazi and Deadpool 2, are still going strong. "It has also been a victim of spillover films' success at the ticket counters."

