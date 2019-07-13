CISF nabs Zimbabwean woman with drugs worth Rs 21 lakh at Delhi Airport

crime



On Saturday, a Zimbabwean woman has been nabbed by the CISF at the Delhi airport for allegedly smuggling narcotics worth Rs 21 lakh, a senior official said. The woman, Nastor Farirai Ziso, 34, was on her way to Ndola in Zambia via the Ethiopian capital of Addis Ababa on Friday night, when she was arrested by the CISF at Delhi airport.

The Zimbabwean woman was intercepted by Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) personnel and a search of her baggage led to the recovery of multiple pouches of pseudoephedrine drugs weighing 20.8 kg. Pseudoephedrine, a stimulant drug, was concealed in numerous purses kept in her bag, the official said, adding that the cache is valued at about Rs 21 lakh.

The woman was handed over to the anti-narcotics authority, Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), for registration of a criminal case and a detailed probe against her.

In a similar incident at Kerala's Kannur International airport on Friday, the CISF personnel apprehended a man for carrying 910 grams of hashish by hiding it in his slippers and inner wear. The man, identified as Ajas Valiyaballath, was bound for Doha. He has also been handed over to the NCB for further legal action and probe, the official said. The hashish, a drug made from resin of cannabis, cache is estimated to be worth Rs 7 lakh.

In a similar incident, the Narcotics team of the Detective Department (DD) arrested two drug peddlers from Darga road area of Kolkata on Friday night and confiscated 50 grams of brown sugar worth Rs 50,000 from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Asgar Hossain and Arshad Hossain. According to the police, the duo confessed after their arrest that their prime customers were students.

"It was learnt that two persons are selling brown-sugar in Park Circus area. There are a number of renowned schools in that area," the police said, adding that the details of the affected students will be collected for the counselling.

A case has been registered against the accused under section 21(b) (where the contravention involves quantity, lesser than commercial quantity but greater than small quantity) and 29 (abetment) of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

