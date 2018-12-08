'City are not best team in the world'

football

Boss Pep says defending champs can still improve despite being unbeaten in EPL this season; warns team against complacency ahead of Chelsea clash

Manchester City players celebrate a goal against Bournemouth during an EPL match at Etihad Stadium on Saturday. Pic/Getty Images

Pep Guardiola has warned his Manchester City players that complacency is the biggest threat to their push for domestic and European domination. Guardiola's unbeaten Premier League leaders visit Chelsea on Saturday sitting two points clear of closest challengers Liverpool.

City are well on course to defend the title they won with 100 points in May and are also through to the Last 16 of the Champions League with a game to spare. They have managed all of that largely without the services of last season's club player of the year Kevin De Bruyne.

City must also go to London without top scorer Sergio Aguero, who has missed the past two matches with an adductor muscle strain. Guardiola, who says he does not care about the possibility of City going through the entire league season unbeaten, has told his players that maintaining their standards is the key to success.



Pep Guardiola

"The biggest danger to us is basically to think that it's not necessary to improve," he said. "I see my team and many things are good but still we can be better. I am proud that we have been consistent for most of the past 15 or 16 months, playing every three days.

"That's the most difficult thing to achieve in all sports. It's a big compliment for the players. But I tell them every game that there are many things we can do better, but we could have dropped two points in the final 10 minutes at Watford on Tuesday."

Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri has suggested that Manchester City are the best team in Europe but Guardiola has dismissed that claim. According to the City manager, his team need to win the Champions League before they can be classed as the continent's best.

