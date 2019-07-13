City loses heritage evangelist

famous-personalities

Sadashiv Gorakshkar, former director of Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly Prince of Wales Museum), and one of the earliest and strongest voices of Mumbai's heritage movement passed away earlier today

Sadashiv Gorakshkar, former director of Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya. Pic/Wikimedia Commons

Sadashi Gorakshkar, former director of Chhatrapati Shivaji Vastu Sangrahalaya (formerly Prince of Wales Museum) passed away after championing the heritage movement in his official capacity and by also being a guide and leading voice to champion the arts and culture scene in the city and country. He was 86.

One of the first to share the news was conservation architect, Vikas Dilawari, who considered him as his mentor, and being one of the reasons to take up heritage conservation in the city. Soon, tributes began to pour in about his astounding contribution in the field of culture, conservation and heritage awareness in the city.

Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Director of CSMVS, commented, "He was one of the key contributors in shaping the present heritage regulations for Mumbai."

He was conferred with the Padma Shri as well. An art critic and museologist, he wrote several books including The Maritime Heritage of India, Raj Bhavans in Maharashtra and Animal in India Art. He played a key role to ensure that the heritage movement gathered momentum in Mumbai (then Bombay) by working closely with members of INTACH and the Indian Heritage Society. He also mentored many heritage activists and scholars during his tenure at the museum in the 1990s and steered several initiatives to create awareness among the citizens.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates