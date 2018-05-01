CL: Battle lost but war not over, warns Bayern's Ribery before Real Madrid clash

Franck Ribery, 35, was one of the few Bayern stars to shine in the defeat at the Allianz Arena



Franck Ribery

Franck Ribery has issued a battle cry before tonight's Champions League semi-final second leg at Real Madrid where Bayern Munich know they must be ruthless in front of goal to stage an unlikely comeback. Bayern have it all to do at the Santiago Bernabeu after wasting several chances in last week's 2-1 first-leg loss in Munich. "The battle is lost, but the war is not over," the Frenchman wrote on Twitter, borrowing from the famous Charles de Gaulle quote. "We will get our chances in Madrid."

Ribery, 35, was one of the few Bayern stars to shine in the defeat at the Allianz Arena. The winger and his Bayern teammates fly to Madrid yesterday vowing to upset the odds. "We'll give it everything we have," insisted Bayern left-back David Alaba, back from a thigh injury. Bayern are in an identical position to last year's quarter-finals, when Real knocked them out. After losing the first leg 2-1 in Munich, they won by the same margin over 90 minutes in Madrid only to bow out 6-3 on aggregate after losing 4-2 after extra time.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever