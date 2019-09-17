CL: Bring on Lionel Messi, says Dortmund's Marco Reus ahead of clash

Berlin: Borussia Dortmund captain Marco Reus yesterday insisted that his team could beat Barcelona regardless of whether Lionel Messi plays or not, but feared however that Dortmund would ' have to suffer' when the two sides meet in the Champions League tonight.

Messi is a doubt for the game amid ongoing struggles with a calf injury, but Reus suggested Dortmund could win if they play to their own strengths instead of obsessing over the opponent. " We have to concentrate on ourselves. We have a good team, we are at home, and we can win the game," said Reus. " It will of course be a tough game, and we are going to have to suffer a lot," he said.

Tonight's Champions League opener is a baptism of fire for Dortmund as they look to qualify from a fiercely difficult group which pits them against Barcelona, Inter Milan and Slavia Prague. Yet Reus said his side were confident they could make a perfect start by beating Barcelona on Tuesday.



"It is important to start well in the group. We are confident enough to say that we can win the game," he said. " We want to test ourselves against the best clubs. We have to be bold, push forward and try to score goals." Both sides come into the game on the back of impressive results against top- four rivals in their domestic leagues at the weekend, as Dortmund thrashed Bayer Leverkusen 4- 0, and Barcelona beat Valencia 5- 2.

The injured Messi watched that win from the stands, meaning he is still waiting to make his first appearance for Barcelona this season.

Messi has been named in the squad for the game, but is expected to make a cameo appearance at most in Dortmund. Reus said he hoped that Messi would be on the pitch on Tuesday evening. " I would be happy if he played. They are better with him because he has abilities which nobody else has," said the Dortmund captain.

