CL: I told Roberto Firmino he's good enough to play with one eye, says Sadio Mane

Firmino sustained an abrasion to the cornea in his left eye in the weekend win at Tottenham after a clash with Jan Vertonghen and did not train on Sunday or Monday as a result

Sadio Mane

Roberto Firmino is such an important cog in the Liverpool machine Sadio Mane was texting him 24 hours before their match against Paris St Germain urging the Brazil international to declare himself fit for the Champions League opener. Firmino sustained an abrasion to the cornea in his left eye in the weekend win at Tottenham after a clash with Jan Vertonghen and did not train on Sunday or Monday as a result.

Even manager Jurgen Klopp admitted he thought Firmino, 26, had "no chance" of playing when he saw him on Monday, but Mane was not prepared to give up on his teammate. "I think Bobby doesn't need his eye to play so I told him," said the Senegal international after the thrilling 3-2 win over PSG. "I sent him a message on Monday saying, 'Hey Bobby, come on, we need you'.



Liverpool's Roberto Firmino after scoring a winner against PSG on Tuesday. Pic/Getty Images

"You've all seen the 'no look' goals so I think he doesn't need his eye to play. I texted him saying, 'You don't need your eye'." The manager put him on the bench, but brought him on with 20 minutes to go and he scored the added-time winner to extend Liverpool's 100 per cent record to six matches.Earlier, last season's beaten finalists had squandered a two-goal lead given to them by Daniel Sturridge, on his first start for the Reds in the competition, and James Milner's penalty inside 36 minutes.

