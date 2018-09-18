CL: Inter Milan coach Spalletti wary of Harry Kane threat

football

Inter Milan coach Luciano Spalletti believes Harry Kane will be the man to watch but hopes the enthusiasm of returning to 'the Disneyland of football' will spur on his Italian side in today's Champions League tie against Tottenham.

Inter host the English club at a sold-out San Siro in what is their first Champions League match since the 2011-2012 season. Both teams are coming off weekend league defeats — Inter losing 0-1 to Parma in Milan and Tottenham falling 1-2 at home to Liverpool.

"Harry Kane tired? I don't agree, we have seen Tottenham matches and we have seen him working in any situation. Tottenham rely a lot on this player," Spalletti told a pre-match press conference, adding that the game could be a "turning point" for his side, who have just four points from four games in Serie A. "With the period we're going through this is the game we needed. It's one of those matches you wouldn't swap for anything," added Spalletti.

