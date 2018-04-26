CL: Jurgen Klopp fan serious after assault by Roma fans

Sean Cox, 53, is being treated for his injuries at a neurological centre, where his condition is described as critical, Merseyside Police said



A Liverpool fan was fighting for his life yesterday after suffering a serious head injury in a "vile" assault by Roma fans before the club's Champions League semi-final first-leg clash with the Italian club.

Sean Cox, 53, is being treated for his injuries at a neurological centre, where his condition is described as critical, Merseyside Police said. Two men — aged 25 and 26 — have been arrested on suspicion of attempted murder after attacking Cox, who had travelled from Ireland along with his brother for the match.

