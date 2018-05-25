CL: Mohamed Salah better than Cristiano Ronaldo, says Ian Rush

Salah enters tomorrow's showdown against Spanish giants Real Madrid with 44 goals this season, three short of Rush's record from the 1983-84 campaign when Liverpool won the European Cup, First Division and League Cup treble



Liverpool great Ian Rush says Mohamed Salah has outshone Champions League final opponent Cristiano Ronaldo during an incredible record-breaking season.

Salah enters tomorrow's showdown against Spanish giants Real Madrid with 44 goals this season, three short of Rush's record from the 1983-84 campaign when Liverpool won the European Cup, First Division and League Cup treble.

It might seem a tall order for Salah to set a new mark, but Rush has made a promise to him ahead of the Kiev final. "If he beats my record I would actually bow down to him," Rush said.

"To score four goals in a final would be an incredible achievement. Fernando Torres and Luis Suarez were amazing in their first seasons at Liverpool. But I have to say Salah's been even better than them, not only his goals and assists but his all-round game. What I like about him is that he's such a humble guy, if someone's in a better position he passes the ball."

