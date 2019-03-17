Class 10 dropout starts a company to stop piracy in Bollywood films

national

Manan Shah dropped out of Class 10 because he loved computers and wanted to make a career out of it.

Manan Shah

What started as a small company, Vadodara man Manan Shah's firm is now helping Gujarati and Bollywood film industry to prevent piracy of films. Manan Shah dropped out of Class 10 because he loved computers and wanted to make a career out of it. After a while, he started his cybersecurity company Ablance Global Solutions with his friend Raj Dangar. This company now works in Bollywood and Gujarati film industry. Manan Shah and Raj Dangar first got a contract for 'PEN Movies' Film Company. His main job was to save the digital rights of films and stop piracy when the said film was supposed to release. According to Manan Shah, his firm has stopped piracy of 12 films, including Bollywood movies like Aiyari, The Accidental Prime Minister, Total Dhamal, Baghi 2 and Gujarati films Gujjubhai Most Wanted.

A team of more than 15 people in the company

Manan Shah's company has set up a security command center to prevent piracy of films. The team works with more than 15 people in this company. Manan Shah receives the digital legal rights of the films to stop the piracy of the film. His company works in tandem with Google to keep a vigil on the links that are uploaded on the platform. Shah's team monitors 24 hours the day the movie is released. Shah says that 10 to 15 thousand piracy links of a movie are uploaded on various platforms.

Deleting a film leads to a loss of millions

According to Raj Dangar, who works with Manan Shah, film directors and producers lose millions of rupees due to the film linking. So these people contact their company to stop the piracy of the film. At present, their company has been offered to prevent piracy of a film from Hollywood. However, the negotiation is underway. Dangar says that even Gujarati films are making millions of rupees. On the other hand, Gujarati films are also being linked. Hence, he is getting contracts from the directors and producers of the Gujarati film industry also.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates