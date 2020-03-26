Class 11 girl goes into labour during exam, 70-year-old arrested for rape

The police arrested a 70-year-old man for rape after a Class 11 student delivered a girl at a hospital in Tamil Nadu. The girl went into labour when she was writing her board exams at a government higher secondary school near Namangiripettai in Namakkal, on Monday, according to a report in Times of India. The doctors said the girl was eight months pregnant, while the police added that the girl's father died five years ago and her mother is a construction worker. The girl's elder sister lives with her husband in another district.

On Monday, the girl went to school to write her exam. The police said around 11.30am, she developed stomach pain. The girl then went to the washroom, but did not return even after 30 minutes. When the invigilator went to the washroom to check on her, the girl was lying on the floor and bleeding profusely.

The report said the girl was rushed to the primary health care and she delivered a baby girl through C-section, and both were safe, police added. Meanwhile, the girl's mother lodged a complaint with the Namagiripettai police. During probe, it was revealed that K Veera, the girl's neighbour, had raped her on several occasions. "The accused cheated the victim saying he would marry her," the police officer was quoted as saying in the report.

The accused has been arrested and is currently in police custody.

