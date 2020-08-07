Class Of '83 trailer: Bobby Deol brings the class to order in this gritty cop drama

Class Of '83 introduces Bobby Deol as a no-nonsense, hero policeman, who has landed a punishment posting as the Dean of the police academy. He decides to punish the corrupt bureaucracy and its criminal allies by training five lethal assassin policemen.

Class Of '83 stars Bobby Deol as Dean Vijay Singh, Annup Soni as Manohar Patkar, Joy Sengupta as Raghav Desai, and Vishwajeet Pradhan as Mangesh Dixit. The film is all set to release on Netflix on August 21, 2020.

Watch the trailer of Class Of '83 below:

Talking about his character, Bobby Deol said,"I love the sheer variety of content a digital medium like Netflix has to offer and it's truly encouraging to know that your work can reach so many people across the world. The 80s was a fascinating period in Mumbai's history and this film allowed me to live and feel that era all over again."

He added, "When Atul (director) & Red Chillies Entertainment approached me, I was drawn by the intensity and depth of the character and knew right away that I had to be part of Class Of '83. It's my first attempt on digital and it also happens to be the first film by RCE and Netflix together. It's an exciting and challenging time to be an actor and I am super excited that everyone gets to see the film on 21 August."

