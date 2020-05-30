Classical arts unite

Dance

From its rich archives, NCPA brings a performance called Sankalan with Odissi choreographies by renowned dancer and Padma Shri awardee Madhavi Mudgal, known for her innovative work. First presented as part of the Pravaha dance festival in 2018, it features music composed by brother Madhup Mudgal. Watch the intricacies of the compositions as they come together with dance.

On May 31, 6 pm

Log on to NCPA on YouTube

