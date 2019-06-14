CLAT Result 2019 to be declared today at 6:30 pm, check result at clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

results

Students can check the CLAT 2019 result through the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in as well as download the scorecard for the exam from the site

CLAT 2019 result is going to be declared today evening on the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in. Students and candidates who appeared for the CLAT 2019 exams and have been eagerly waiting for their result, will be able to check their result today on the board's official website. Candidates who appeared for the CLAT 2019 exams need to visit the official website in order to check their result and get access to their scorecards.

The CLAT 2019 Result will be made available online and the link will be activated after the CLAT 2019 results are released online by the board. The CLAT 2019 Result will include the All India Rank and the CLAT 2019 score of the candidate. Candidates who clear the CLAT 2019 exams will be eligible for the counseling procedures for which the schedule will be released on the website shortly.

The National Law University Odisha had earlier released the CLAT 2019 Answer Key on the official website on June 6 and 9 respectively. Post the release of CLAT 2019 Results, the exam conducting body will release the CLAT 2019 cutoff for the different participating NLU’s.

Candidates who fall into the bracket of the cutoff mentioned for each of the participating National Law University’s must attend the counseling procedure without fail. The details related to the counseling schedule will be notified later on the official website clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in

Important things to keep in mind:

While checking the CLAT 2019 Results, candidates are requested to go through all the details given below:

Check for Registration Number,

Check Roll Number

Check your name properly

Check the course applied for and category

Check for application number

Check CLAT Score and your CLAT All India Rank

Check for CLAT Category Rank and the NRI Rank

Also, check for NRI sponsored Rank if applicable.

Important steps to check the CLAT 2019 Result:

Visit the official website of CLAT - clatconsortiumofnlu.ac.in Click on the CLAT 2019 Result link given Enter the login details on the result link Download the CLAT 2019 result for reference





Once the CLAT 2019 result is declared, the National Law University Odisha will release the CLAT 2019 Scorecard. The scorecard of CLAT 2019 will include details such as the Registration number, Roll Number, Candidate Name and address, Date of birth, Marks obtained and the category rank.

