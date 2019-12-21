Clint Fernandes saves the day for St Stanislaus

This picture has been used for representation purpose only

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

St Stanislaus High School ( Bandra) are a win away from completing a grand double.

The Bandra lads had earlier claimed the U- 14 Division- I League title and now, they beat St Mary's ICSE ( Mazagon) 2- 1 via the tie- breaker in the semi- finals of the Utpal Sanghvi knockout MSSA inter- school football tournament at the Goans Sports Association ground, Cross Maidan on Friday. The tie ended in a goalless stalemate.

The feature of St Stanislaus success was their captain Clint Fernandes, who proved to be the hero. Clint missed from the first penalty as he shot straight into the hands of St Mary's goalkeeper Idhant Engineer. But Clint immediately replaced regular goalkeeper Sitanshu Shetty in an attempt to atone for that mistake. The St Mary's players failed to score from their last four attempts after Hriman Agarwal had converted from the first kick.

Calvin D'Souza and Kenan Pereira scored for Stanislaus before Clint saved Sumesh Kamath's shot from St Mary's fifth try which secured the win for the Bandra school team. In the final, Stanislaus will play Don Bosco ( Matunga), who defeated Bombay Scottish ( Mahim) 4- 2 also via the tie- breaker.

Don Bosco converted through Zarayus Anklesaria, Sergius Barretto, Bryan Gasper and Vignesh Shetty while Bombay Scottish scored only two through Khush Gathani and Arhaan Bhat.

Catch up on all the latest sports news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates