Close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind arrested in Delhi

Updated: Mar 22, 2019, 14:30 IST | PTI

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after a JeM terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus, which was part of a convoy going to Srinagar from Jammu in February

Close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind arrested in Delhi
Representational picture

New Delhi: A Jaish-e-Mohammed Sajjad Khan, a close aide of Pulwama attack mastermind Muddasir was arrested in New Delhi, police said on Friday. Sajjad Khan (27), a resident of Pulwama was arrested near the Lajpat Rai market late Thursday night, they said

"Muddasir, the mastermind of Pulwama attack was killed in an exchange of fire with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir recently," Pramod Singh Kushwah, Deputy Commisisoner of Police (Special Cell) said. Sajjad was tasked by Mudassir to establish a sleeper cell in Delhi, the officer added.

Forty Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel were killed in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama district after a JeM terrorist rammed an explosive-laden vehicle into their bus, which was part of a convoy going to Srinagar from Jammu in February.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Tags

new delhipulwama districtCrime News

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Lesser known facts about the Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK
The Guide Restaurant Awards 2019
Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees

Vote for your fave Bombay Adda from 6 nominees