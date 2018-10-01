Clued in to the city

things-to-do

Go on a treasure hunt that unearths a wealth of stories about Mumbai

It's hard to not find a storyteller or a story in Mumbai. But hidden under layers of comfort within the four walls of our room might not be the best way to discover this. This Saturday, grab an opportunity to head out and make the most of your time. People Place Project, an organisation that works towards mapping places through stories, will be conducting a treasure hunt.

The event is part of their #EmpathyforMumbai campaign, an initiative that aims to disburse 5,000 copies of People Called Mumbai, a book highlighting Mumbai's lesser-known heroes — the newspaper vendor or the policeman, to children at municipal schools. Participants will be led on a one-and-a-half-hour trail in the Khar and Bandra areas in three or four teams, where they will discover new places and meet locals. "They will also be able to submit their stories to us, which will be featured on our blog," says Nisha Nair Gupta, the co-founder of the organisation.

ON October 6, 9.30 am to 11.30 am AT Khar Social, Ram Krishna Nagar, Khar West

LOG ON TO instamojo.com

Cost Rs 350

