CM Devendra Fadnavis orders probe in Tiware dam breach

Twelve houses near the dam have been washed away. Two National Disaster Response Force were deployed for relief operations

Devendra Fadnavis

Chief Minister of Maharashtra Devendra Fadnavis ordered a probe on Wednesday into Tewari Dam breach incident which took six lives.



Fadnavis also held talks with the Ratnagiri collector and other officials to take stock of the situation.



Fadnavis expressed his grief over the loss of lives in the incident and ordered an inquiry in the matter which will be helmed by a Special Investigation Team (SIT) under a secretary rank official.



Fadnavis has also asked his Water Resources & Irrigation Minister Girish Mahajan to visit Ratnagiri and provide relief to affected families.



Six bodies were recovered on Wednesday after the Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district breached due to heavy rain causing a flood-like situation in seven downstream villages.

The NCP alleged that the government's "negligence" was responsible for the breach of Tiware dam in Ratnagiri district, in which six persons were killed.

Bhendewadi area is also affected due to this incident which falls under Tiware Gram Panchayat.

