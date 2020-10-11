CM's address: Uddhav Thackeray urges people to wear masks while commuting on public transport

Maharashtra chief minister, on Sunday, addressed the state through a social media live interaction and stressed on the importance of wearing masks.

He urged citizens to wear their masks properly and also encourage people to wear masks. He also stressed that one should not touch their face and must wear masks while travelling on public transports.

CM #UddhavThackeray talks about the importance of wearing face masks, urges people to wear masks while commuting in public transport@CMOMaharashtra #Covid19 pic.twitter.com/QdL0dxlhCu — Mid Day (@mid_day) October 11, 2020

In his address he also announced that the Aarey metro car shed will be relocated to a government land in Kanjurmarg and no cost will be incurred for the purpose.

Mumbai city is in its Unlock 5.0 phase and things are gradually inching towards normalcy under the ‘Mission Begin Again.’

On Saturday, Health Minister Rajesh Tope said that Mumbai could be completely unlocked by November-end. “We have allowed bars and eateries to operate. Schools are expected to open after Diwali. Railway services are being allowed this month. Religious places and gymnasiums, too, will be allowed to open in a phased manner. Some activities will be allowed by October-end, and the remaining by November-end. I think by November-end, everything will be open,” he said.

