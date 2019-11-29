CM Uddhav Thackeray stalls Aarey car shed work

Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray in a meeting with senior officers at Mantralaya after formally taking charge of his office, in Mumbai on Friday. Picture/PTI

New CM Uddhav Thackeray delivered a promise of stalling Metro 3's car shed at Aarey which had hit headlines because of midnight tree felling. The environmentalists and people at large have been opposing the car shed which the underground metro management said was essential for making the project feasible.

"I haven't stopped metro project but I will review car shed first and then take appropriate decision," he said, adding that he wasn't against development.

Shiv Sena had protested against the environmental damage and party's youth wing president-turned-MLA Aaditya Thackeray had slammed the MMRC over pursuing the project component against the public wishes. The party had promised to revoke the decision after coming to power and the issue had become a flashpoint while fighting the polls with BJP that led the government.

Uddhav told a press conference on Friday that the first decision he took after taking charge of the office was to review the need of metro shed at Aarey which activists say is forest and ecologically sensitive area. The MMRC CMD Ashwini Bhide was taken to task by Aaditya who had even demanded her immediate transfer. Insiders said Uddhav and his son would deliver this promise also, sooner or later.

Uddhav also unveiled his mindscape about development projects for Mumbai and rest of Maharashtra.

