CM Uddhav Thackeray's official driver sacked, DIG Nishikant More suspended

Following mid-day's consistent reporting about DIG Nishikant More allegedly molesting his friend's 17-year-old daughter, the state police finally suspended him on Thursday. Both, the Director General of Maharashtra Police Subodh Jaiswal and Home Minister Anil Deshmukh confirmed More's suspension.

In addition, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's official driver, Constable Dinkar Salve, who allegedly threatened the survivor's kin, has also been removed from the CM's convoy and enquiries are being made about him by the police establishment.

Deshmukh said that he has taken 'serious cognisance' of the allegations made against Salve. He said that he has watched the video where Salve is allegedly threatening the family. "I have asked police to find out why Salve visited the family. We want to know Salve's intentions and establish the connection between him and the absconding DIG," said the minister.



Constable Dinkar Salve

Police denied reports about Salve being suspended. Additional Commissioner of Police (Motor Transport) Atul Patil said, "He has not been suspended yet, enquiries are underway."

Whereas, Navi Mumbai police have registered a non-congnisable complaint against Salve under Section 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. Cops are also on the lookout for More, who continues to be on the run. "He is untraceable; we are doing our best to locate him. So far, we have searched several locations in Navi Mumbai and Pune," said DCP Ashok Dudhe.

The survivor's father told mid-day, "We are thankful to the state government for taking action against the DIG. The police should have done it earlier. We hope the Navi Mumbai police arrest him without any further delay."

Anticipatory bail plea junked

On Thursday, the Panvel sessions court dismissed More's anticipatory bail plea after listening to both, Prosecution and Defence. The prosecution presented More's past record where he was spotted using the official vehicle for personal use in 2005. He was spotted with a woman in the car and alcohol bottles were also found from the vehicle. The then commissioner of police, A N Roy, had ordered an enquiry against him. Police also informed the court that the survivor has been missing, with the suicide note she left behind blaming More for the step.



Suspended DIG Nishikant More

Defence lawyer Aniket Deshkar cited close relations between the survivor and More's family and said that no objection had come when the incident took place in their presence. He added that it was only after a property dispute that the molestation case was filed.

Outside the court, More's wife said that the survivor's family is trying to defame her husband. "The family took R20 lakh from us and didn't return it. I gave the girl's father the money as we had good relations. But when I asked for the money he kept delaying and later abused and assaulted me and made casteist remarks against us. As far as the birthday party is concerned, everyone was there and nobody objected at that time."

In 2005, the then joint commissioner (amdin) of Mumbai police, P K Jain had conducted the enquiry against More. "He was suspended by the then commissioner of police for violating service rules. He was found with a woman and liquor bottles in his official vehicle. I submitted my detailed report and appropriate action was also taken against him by A N Roy."



Anil Deshmukh

Dec 26

Day the FIR in the molestation case was filed by Navi Mumbai police

With inputs from Dharmendra Jore

