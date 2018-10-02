CNG rates hiked, autos, taxis demand fare hike

national

Mahanagar Gas Limited hiked the prices by Rs 2.66 per kg in addition to the rise in prices of cooking gas by Rs 1.89 per Standard Cubic Metre in and around Mumbai, effective from midnight of October 1, 2018 / early morning of October 2, 2018

With the hike in fares of CNG from Tuesday, taxi and auto unions have warned of an agitation if their demands for a fare hike are not considered. Mahanagar Gas Limited hiked the prices by Rs 2.66 per kg in addition to the rise in prices of cooking gas by Rs 1.89 per Standard Cubic Metre in and around Mumbai, effective from midnight of October 1, 2018 / early morning of October 2, 2018.

"We want the minimum fare to be revised to Rs 25. We have kept quiet all these months, but now it will become unaffordable to drive taxis and we are going to agitate," Mumbai Taximen's Union leader Anthony L Quadros told mid-day.

Mumbai Auto Rickshaw and Taximen's Union leader Shashank Sharad Rao also said that the fare hike for autos has to happen, too. "We want a raise in fare per km and also in the minimum fare. The authorities are just fooling everyone and keeping fares the same. The various committees that were asked to look into fares of autos have already recommended a hike," he said.

According to the revised list, prices inclusive of all taxes of CNG and Domestic PNG in and around Mumbai will be Rs 49.61/kg and Rs 29.40/SCM (Slab 1). MGL officials said this increase would have a marginal impact of Rs 0.10/km and Rs 0.13/km on the per kilometre running cost of auto rickshaws and taxis respectively.

"Even after the revision, MGL's CNG still continues to be a very attractive proposition and offers savings of about 61% and 38% compared to petrol and diesel," an official said.

